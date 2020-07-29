Data anonymity

The nine-member committee set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on non-personal data (NPD) governance framework submitted its recommendations recently and this is open for public comment until August 13. The committee, chaired by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, has made a commendable effort to rigorously define NPD, and suggested how it can be shared and monetised.

It has recommended setting up a regulator with the powers to request data, supervise data-sharing requests, and settle disputes. However, several recommendations are open to question. The ...