Data Protection Bill may face legal challenges if executed, say experts

The Joint Select Committee of Parliament will have its hands full when it starts assessing the Draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. Experts say the draft Bill in its present form may face several legal challenges in its ability to protect an individual’s privacy.

The biggest legal challenge would be to defend the provisions under Clause 35 of the draft Bill. This clause provides wide powers to the government to exempt any agency or department from the complete or partial application of the data protection law. The exemption can be made through a mere order, and the ...