Days to come

In December 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) mooted the proposal to reduce the maximum period over which Test cricket is played from five days to four. Its Cricket Committee is slated to meet in Dubai late March to discuss the proposal. The committee will not take the final decision though.

It will make a recommendation to the ICC’s executive committee, which will further discuss the matter and take a position on the recommendation, and will pass on to the ICC’s governing body. The final decision will be taken by it. This proposal has provoked a sharp ...