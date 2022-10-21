JUST IN
Give world cricket an Indian 'home'
Business Standard

De-extinction: A mammoth task

De-extinction -in its current form - is an excessively time- and capital-consuming process, and has yet to be successful for any singular species

Topics
BS Opinion | United States | extinct species

Kumar Abishek 

Follow this columnist

As I write this column, I have kept the 1993 Steven Spielberg-directed Jurassic Park on pause. Usually, I don’t need any excuse to watch this sci-fi marvel time and again but this time, there is a reason: It’s topical. The US’ spy agency -- Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) -- is funding research to bring back to life the long-extinct woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius), just like dinosaurs in the movie.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:56 IST

