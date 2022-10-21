De-extinction: A mammoth task

As I write this column, I have kept the 1993 Steven Spielberg-directed Jurassic Park on pause. Usually, I don’t need any excuse to watch this sci-fi marvel time and again but this time, there is a reason: It’s topical. The US’ spy agency -- Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) -- is funding research to bring back to life the long-extinct woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius), just like dinosaurs in the movie.