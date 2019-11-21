Dealing with crop residue burning

Severe pollution in Delhi and other parts of north-west India during October and November has become a regular phenomenon for some years now. Though several factors contribute to this crisis, the burning of residues of paddy crop in the neighbouring states is held responsible for driving pollution to such dangerously high levels.

In order to find a durable solution for this recurring problem it is important to look at the genesis of paddy stubble burning and explore options to turn farmers away from such unhealthy practices. Traditionally, crop residue (stalks, straw and stubble) was ...