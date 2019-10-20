Dealing with geopolitical threats

The last two trading sessions have been dominated by speculation about Brexit. How will the new Brexit deal work for businesses and will it be ratified by parliamentary vote in the UK? Traders are betting heavily on both sides of that debate. Any corporate with UK/Euro exposure will be waiting for clarity, with bated breath.

Before the Brexit deal, it was the Syria-Turkey-Kurd triangle sparked off by the US military’s withdrawal from that theatre. There’s also the China-US tariff war, which may or may not, be nearing some form of resolution. All this has overshadowed ...