Decrypting dark data

Dark matter is often a term which is understood very well in the realm of physics, however, what if we say that the terminology holds relevance even in the world of sales? Yes, the infamous yet very much existent dark data! The same way scientists have been struggling with the dark matter since ages, the dark data also haunts marketers and organisations alike.

While the stakes may be different but the curiosity around the exploration of those dark dungeons and bringing them to light, has allured many a number of database managers, analysts and data scientists since long. Data, after all, ...