Deena Khatkhate (1926-2018): A personal tribute to economist, intellectual

Deena Khatkhate, economist, intellectual, mentor, and above all wonderful human being, passed away on September 15, 2018 in Bethesda, a suburb outside Washington DC, his home of more than five decades. Not many of today’s younger generation of economists and public policy practitioners will be familiar with Deena, his work and his background.

The RBI of the 1940s-60s was a treasure trove of research talent which included K N Raj, V K Ramaswami, SLM Simha, and B R Shenoy. Deena Khatkhate, along with Anand Chandavarkar and V V Bhatt, were three others who belonged to this select ...