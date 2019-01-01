Defence acquisition: Not yet in the fast lane

With the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s five-year-long custodianship of national defence drawing to a close, the acquisition policy landscape is littered with grand initiatives that failed to reach a conclusion.

When he was defence minister, Manohar Parrikar repeatedly promised a simplified defence procurement procedure (DPP) that would expedite weaponry purchases. Eventually issued after more than a year’s delay, DPP-2016 turned out nine pages longer than its already gargantuan, 421-page predecessor, DPP-2013, and aimed no higher than reducing ...