Defining moment for India's coal

The year 2020 opened with two sets of announcements on coal, the world’s most widely used energy fuel that has a 38 per cent share in global electricity generation. On January 8, the union Cabinet cleared an Ordinance to introduce commercial coal mining in the country.

A few days later, the new law that delinks coal mining rights from captive usage and puts traders and users on a par when it comes to allocation of coal mines, was notified. But within a week, at the other end of the world, in New York, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, turned its back on investment ...