Deleveraging to boost RIL stock's performance

Mukesh Ambani announced a game-changing set of initiatives at the Reliance Industries (RIL) Annual General Meeting (AGM). The subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL), will roll out commercial fixed broadband services from September.

Reliance hopes to pick up 20 million home subscribers and 15 million business establishments, based on advance registrations. It is looking at a partnership with Microsoft’s Azure Cloud services to drive new offerings to SMEs and large enterprises. It’s also looking at the Internet of Things (IoT) market where it estimates an annual revenue ...