Delhi Police, Goa govt face flak after they refer to I-Day as Republic Day

Same mistake

A day after the Delhi Police was dragged to court for referring to as Republic Day in an advisory issued to its officials, a circular issued by the government of Goa on sales of national flags has surfaced on the social media which seemed to make a similar gaffe. The circular issued by the department of environment asked officials from various departments and regions of Goa to ensure action was taken if national flags made of plastic were sold on the occasion of "important national days". The circular, bearing the signature and seal of the director and joint secretary (environment) of the state, urged officials "to take needful action in light of the ensuing celebrations of Republic Day (15th August, 2019)".

Advani won’t hoist flag today

For nearly two decades, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani (pictured) has hoisted the national flag at his official residence at 30, Prithviraj Road in the national capital on However, he will not be hoisting the flag on Thursday. According to communication from his office, Advani "has been running viral fever for the last five days, as such there will be no flag hoisting programme this year on 15th August, 2019 at his residence". The message ended by greeting everyone a happy Advani is 91 years old.

Celebration time

The Congress party is planning a series of events over the next one year to commemorate the 75th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. After a ceremony to mark his birth anniversary at the Congress headquarters on August 20, the official celebrations will kick off on August 22 from a stadium in Delhi, possibly the Talkatora Indoor Stadium. Party leaders Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Khera and Rajeev Satav are part of the planning committee along with Samruddha Bharat Foundation's Gurdeep Sappal. Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is taking keen interest in the planning and is expected to attend the meetings now that she has returned from Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, where she had gone to meet family members of the victims of a land dispute in which 10 tribals were killed last month.