Delhi's regional party

The results of the Delhi election are, on some level, stunning. The original Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweep five years ago was extraordinary — winning 67 of 70 seats was surely beyond what anyone had imagined — but that it would nearly repeat that feat five years later is remarkable.

Some might argue that this suggests that the Indian voter is no longer reflexively anti-incumbent, which was long the assumption about how re-election campaigns would turn out. The fact that the prime minister was also returned to office in 2019 with an increased majority would tend to support this ...