Delhi's unnecessary chaos

Weeks after the second wave of the pandemic hit Delhi, the city continues to be in chaos. Hospitals are still overrun, individuals are frantically acquiring medicines for their families and friends, and people are standing in line for hours in the hope that their oxygen cylinders will be refilled.

The police are going after oxygen “black-marketing”, adulteration is rife, and desperation is growing. Meanwhile, the Union and state governments are bickering in court and on social media about how much oxygen Delhi will receive and how it will be transported. After an ultimatum from ...