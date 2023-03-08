Democratic capitalism in peril?

From his vantage point as the chief economics commentator at the London Financial Times over the past three decades, Martin Wolf has educated and provoked a global audience with his top quality op-eds on economic developments in the world, United States, Europe, Britain and large emerging countries. Arguably, he has been the best English language commentator on such matters. In the last 20 years he has written three substantial books, one on globalisation and two on the North Atlantic financial crisis (NAFC) of 2007-10 and its aftermath. He has now published an absorbing treatise on and (The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism, Allen Lane, 2023). It reflects extensive research, deep thought and enormous experience. It is also very well written and with passion. Although crafted, explicitly, from the perspective of high-income “Western” democracies, his trenchant warnings and the prescriptions for the diagnosed maladies have mostly universal relevance.