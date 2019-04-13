Demolishing myths about begging

In August 2018, Delhi High Court passed a remarkable judgment that held several clauses of the anti-begging law unconstitutional. However, begging continues to be a practice that is approached with ambiguity, if not outright disdain. Begging is still a crime in at least 20 other Indian states and Union Territories.

One of the more sympathetic views on begging is that it is a communal activity reminiscent of religious almsgiving. I have worked with begging communities in Delhi and Mumbai since 2010. In the course of my study, I have found that begging in its very urban manifestations is ...