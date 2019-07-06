Departure from the past

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision to carry her Budget speech in a prominent red bahi khata, the traditional cloth folder that has been used by indigenous businesspeople for centuries, instead of the usual leather briefcase marked a small but significant break from established practice through seven decades of Budget presentation.

Multiple political symbolism was embedded in her decision: The reiteration of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) nationalist, swadeshi ideology and the jettisoning of leather, a subliminal reminder of the anti-cow slaughter ...