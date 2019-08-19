Develop corporate bond market sustainably

India has a bank-based financial architecture. In the belief that India’s growth requirements necessitate a market-based financial architecture, the government has been eager to develop a corporate bond market to force a transition to a market-based system.

While such a belief is questionable since neither Germany nor Japan needed a corporate bond market to fuel development, the forced development of a corporate bond market has predictably run into several market hurdles. In a highly informative RBI paper titled “India’s Corporate Bond Market-Issues in Market ...