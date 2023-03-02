Development concerns

The grandiose Rs 72,000-crore infrastructure development plan for Great Nicobar Island, though formulated after prolonged deliberations, has several worrisome aspects which should not be left unaddressed. This ambitious project, to be implemented over the next 30 years, is conceived, evidently, to exploit the location advantage of this largest of the Andaman and Nicobar group of islands in the Bay of Bengal for economic and strategic gains. This territory is almost equidistant from Colombo in the southwest and Singapore in the southeast. However, the works to be undertaken as part of this project, it is feared, may adversely affect the fragile ecology and rich biodiversity of this region, and jeopardise the rights of the indigenous communities.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 22:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU