'DGFT should align RoDTEP, Customs Tariff HSN Codes'

We refer to Appendix-4R issued through DGFT Notification No. 47/ 2015-2020 dated December 07, 2022, allowing RoDTEP benefits for additional export sectors/items falling in chapters 28, 29, 30 and 73. Our item, Ephedrine Alkaloid HSN Code 29394110, is at S.No.9891 in the RoDTEP rate schedule. In the revised Customs Tariff Schedule, the item falls under Ephedrine and its salts at HSN 29394100. The items now added in the RoDTEP rate schedule appear to show HSN of the Customs tariff before its revision through the Finance Act, 2021. We fear we may lose the benefit as the new tariff code 29394100 shows no RoDTEP rate in the ICEGATE system. Please advise.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 23:20 IST

