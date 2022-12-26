'DGFT should align RoDTEP, Customs Tariff HSN Codes'

We refer to Appendix-4R issued through DGFT Notification No. 47/ 2015-2020 dated December 07, 2022, allowing RoDTEP benefits for additional export sectors/items falling in chapters 28, 29, 30 and 73. Our item, Ephedrine Alkaloid HSN Code 29394110, is at S.No.9891 in the RoDTEP rate schedule. In the revised Customs Tariff Schedule, the item falls under Ephedrine and its salts at HSN 29394100. The items now added in the RoDTEP rate schedule appear to show HSN of the Customs tariff before its revision through the Finance Act, 2021. We fear we may lose the benefit as the new tariff code 29394100 shows no RoDTEP rate in the ICEGATE system. Please advise.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 23:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU