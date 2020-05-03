DGS has to take a call on waiving detention charges

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued guidelines for conduct of personal hearings through videoconferencing by various authorities, in respect of any proceedings under the Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax laws.

The guidelines include consent of the parties, either as appellant or respondent, communication of the date and time of personal hearing to the parties concerned, filing authorisation letter along with identity proof and contact details, marinating appropriate dress code and decorum, and videoconferencing through available applications or other ...