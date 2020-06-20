Dhindsa explains how lockdown proved to be an opportunity for Grofers

It isn’t a surprise to find Albinder Dhindsa munching on parathas early in the morning before heading off to work. The 38-year old founder of grocery delivery firm Grofers hails from Punjab and proudly flaunts his penchant for king-sized breakfast.

Like Business Standard’s other recent “outings”, I meet Dhindsa across the screen, over a Zoom call. Speaking from his living room, sitting in front of a portrait of Tintin, the intrepid young investigative reporter created by Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi, Dhindsa tells me the parathas have been prepared by his ...