Diagnosis for a healthy AI system

As acronyms go, some are rarely seen together. A recent development though has led to mentioning AI and TB in the same sentence. The ministry of health of India has decided to explore the possibilities of using artificial intelligence to combat tuberculosis in the country.

In a development that could set the tone for healthcare policy in India, the government is recognising the importance of embracing new approaches. Health ministry has signed up with independent research body, Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence. The collaboration would include “supporting the ...