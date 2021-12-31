Diamonds in the dust: As we enter a new year, let's recall some positives

Someone said the best thing about 2021 is that it is over. That wry sentiment is understandable, even as there is dread about the viruses of the old year carrying over into the new.

Regardless, it would be a mistake to ignore the positives as one looks to a new year, starting with sport. Not just cricket, in which India has arguably the best year-round, all-format team performance, but also the most promising performance at the Olympics to date. The medal hall is admittedly still modest, but there is a revival in field hockey, a breakthrough in track and field, continuing strength in ...