Digital acceleration: Moving to fifth gear

Digital transformation is no longer just a dream, it’s an idea whose time has come.

Every company competing in virtually every segment in India and abroad has embarked on a digital journey and while some are happy with the progress, many are still struggling to see the true benefits after the initial glamour of social, mobile and cloud applications fades away or becomes mainstream. The pressure points are many but probably the most common problem has been the fallacy of viewing digital as a technology pursuit rather than an all-encompassing change in the value offered by the company ...