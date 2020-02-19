Digital content, DIY learning

In the season of school examinations, it is worth reflecting on the tyranny of rote learning which still hobbles Indian students. Rooted in obsolete British era objectives, our education is stagnating in the era of fourth industrial revolution.

Rote based learning is preventing education institutions from riding the benefits of the technology. Tinkering labs set up under the Atal Innovation Mission of the government have provided a glimpse of what could be done to revamp the learning ecosystem. Embedded in schools, these labs help students to learn while they tinker with scientific ...