Digital farmers: Congress in MP taking Digital India campaign to new level

The government in Madhya Pradesh is taking the campaign to a wholly new level. To bring farmers on the digital platform, the government is planning to allot them real time wallets. With a fund of ~15,000-45,000, these wallets will help farmers to buy seeds and fertiliser even if they don’t have money in their bank accounts. Farmers will also get a smart card with real time update of their acreage, crop and livestock data. The card will be linked to the Google Map as well. This is expected to help government officials know about the possible bumper production or shortage.

All in the family

Nakul Nath's (pictured) appearance in the social media and with state leaders has fuelled rumours that the son of the new Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kamal Nath, may contest from Chhindwara in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The seat is held by his father, who will vacate it and contest an Assembly seat. Nath Junior resides in Delhi but many local leaders have been demanding his candidature from the seat that his father had won nine times. He has started visiting Chhindwara regularly since campaigning for the seat kicked off last November. He can be seen on social media, promoting various state government initiatives including loan waivers, grants on purchasing agricultural instruments, and so on.

Message and messenger

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's appointment as Congress national general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday has enthused not just party leaders close to her but some like Janata Dal (United) Vice-President Prashant Kishor. In his earlier avatar as an election strategist, Kishor had managed the Congress' assembly poll campaigns in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in 2017. "One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here!...," Kishor tweeted. The former election strategist would consult her frequently during the UP Assembly poll campaign, but found himself out of favour with Congress President Rahul Gandhi after the polls. Kishor, however, might find rehabilitation with the Congress first family difficult after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar revealed earlier this month how appointing Kishor party number two, and his deputy, was not entirely his decision. "I got calls from (BJP chief) Amit Shah twice to give him a post in the party," Kumar said.