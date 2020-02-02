Disinvestment dynamics

The Budget estimates for the next fiscal year, to a large extent, depend on achieving an ambitious disinvestment target. It intends to raise a massive Rs 2.1 trillion next year, compared with the revised estimate of Rs 65,000 crore in the current year.

The government had budgeted Rs 1.05 trillion on this account in the July 2019 Budget. However, so far, it has managed to raise only a little over Rs 18,000 crore. Since the proposed strategic sale of companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Container Corporation of India is unlikely to happen in the current year, it is not clear how ...