Disinvestment needs a different approach

The sale of Air India earlier this year was undoubtedly a big achievement for the government and it must be commended for having accomplished this despite several obstacles, though the final transfer has got a bit delayed. But the same cannot be said for the disinvestment programme in general.

Even as the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year draws to an end, the government has raised only about Rs 9,300 crore compared to the target of Rs 1.75 trillion. The final number for the year to a large extent will depend on the Life Insurance Corporation’s listing. It’s not clear at ...