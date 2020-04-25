Distribution dispute

Should online giants like Google and Facebook be compelled to pay for the news items they publicise by sharing links? There are strong arguments to be made for and against such a practice. This debate has been on for several years and it has led to controversial actions in France and Spain.

Now, Australia says it will legislate a code making it mandatory for Google and Facebook to share ad revenue with media. According to the Australian treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, the Australian Competition Commission has been tasked with drafting revenue-sharing regulations. This will include provisions ...