Diversity in boardrooms

A report by Institutional In­vestor Advisory Services (IiAS) earlier this week bro­ught in some good news on diversity in Indian boardrooms. For example, the overall representation of women in company boards has in­creased to 17 per cent year-on-year, from just 6 per cent in March 2014.

The report also demolished the conventional no­tion that women directors from the fa­mily are a popular choice for promoter businesses, and that while this is a good outcome for mothers, wives or daughters, it doesn’t improve board governance. Data provided by the proxy ...