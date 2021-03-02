Do economic forecasts depend on the nature of the economist?

Recently, a very good economist friend of mine argued that we needed to move to quarter-on-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts. Currently, these forecasts are on a year-on-year basis. The latter, he said, missed the momentum part of GDP growth.

Upon this, I thought to myself, “why not weekly then”? Jokes aside, people always have, and always will, want to know what will happen in the future. Whether it is parrots picking out a card or an economist selecting the data, there’s not much difference really in the method. It all depends on what you trust. So ...