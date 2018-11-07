Do nothing - just pay fees

The current fall in the markets has been a godsend for professional investment advisers. Let me give you the many reasons why. As required, we always assess the risk-taking ability of our clients and document our findings.

We also ask our clients to fill up a risk-profiling questionnaire. Sometimes, the risk profile thrown up is lower or higher than what we have assessed, based on our interactions. In such cases, we almost always follow our personal assessment (rather than the statistical risk profile thrown up by the questionnaire), after properly documenting the ...