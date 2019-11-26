Dockets the Supreme Court forgot

We have all heard about obsolete laws that the government occasionally weeds out. Two gems: According to the Aircraft Act 1934, you need a licence to fly kites. The India Treasure Trove Act, 1878 defines treasure as “anything of any value hidden in the soil” and worth Rs 10.

Despite the government’s efforts, many such vintage laws still survive. However, as they remain only on paper, like several new laws, they are comparatively harmless in contrast to the constitutional questions waiting for final answers from the Supreme Court. These cases of yore contain serious ...