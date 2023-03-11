JUST IN
India's jalebi of friend & foe
A presidency in peril
Dialogue inside-out
Let's talk about crime
From debt to equity: Why are India's 'national champions' changing tack?
Breaking barriers, building inclusion
A more independent Election Commission
Rising significance of Indo-US trade ties
Democratic capitalism in peril?
Time to talk about PLs
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
India's jalebi of friend & foe
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Does China's intransigence remind you of the actions of 1930s Germany?

China will probably also adopt an old tactic. "I will keep what I have taken. You accept that. And we will all calm down then"

Topics
China | Xi Jinping | Mao Zedong

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

So China has begun Mr Xi Jingping’s third term, which was approved yesterday, by howling that the world is out to cook its goose. Don’t bully us, please, the Chinese government seems to be saying, while and after bullying everyone. No wonder they say that bullies don’t like to be bullied back.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 11:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.