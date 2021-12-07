Does size matter?

In the 1970s, brands used to advertise primarily through newspapers/magazines, outdoor signage, radio and cinemas. Ad films were shot keeping in mind that the audience would see them in Technicolour on a large screen of maybe 500 sq ft with a booming audio system. Some of the more iconic ads of those days, such as the Liril Waterfall or the Nescafe Kaziranga or the Old Spice Surfing, worked because they used the full impact of the big screen and a captive audience.

Then came television. First we had 21- and 23-inch televisions. In black and white. Television is the ultimate family ...