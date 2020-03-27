Doling out compassion

Last week, I wrote about Kamini, the domestic worker who, like lakhs of people like her, has little to help tide herself and her family over the COVID-19 pandemic. She lives in a crowded, low-income neighbourhood, shares a toilet with at least 15 other people and has no savings to fall back on. Even if the coronavirus didn’t cripple her, the precautions advised against it definitely could.

When I met her this week, her situation was grimmer than before. While she’s staying at home on full pay, her two children are not. Her daughter continued to work in a small beauty parlour ...