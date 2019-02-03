Don't blame it on vacancies alone

Having been an accidental litigant on behalf of the government in several custom and excise collectorates such as Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Allahabad and all over nearly for two decades, I am confidently able to say that the vacancy in the judiciary is not the only reason for pendency in courts and tribunals.

The vacancy is only part of the truth but not the whole truth. The present vacancy figures in December are (as found in an article in Business Standard on December 31, 2018) the following: 24 High Courts had 384 vacancies; Bombay 33/93, Delhi 21/60 and, Calcutta 22/94. ...