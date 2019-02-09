Donald Trump: Economic czar?

Ever since Donald Trump assumed charge as the President of the United States on January 20, 2017, not a single day passes without some controversy or the other. Trump’s outspoken criticism of top leaders of his Nato allies is well known.

His firing of almost all the top echelons of his administration has not even spared the secretary of state. His own election campaign is under the scanner with the Robert Mueller investigation reaching an advanced stage. At the same time, it is necessary to reflect on the performance of the US economy during the last 25 months, which has received ...