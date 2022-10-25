JUST IN
Uncertain outlook: Markets in Samvat 2079
Crouching dragon
Revisiting disinvestment: Going for a 'bottom-up' approach
Turmoil in Britain: Its political crisis is a self-inflicted wound
A sporting proposition for BCCI
The Rs 40,000-crore defence challenge
Pricing pressure: Sebi should avoid over-regulation
A missed opportunity: Congress votes for status quo
Rising global risks: India will need policy space
Global Hunger Index: Menace of malnutrition continues to haunt India
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials
Prime Minister Sunak: UK has come a long way from open racism
Not a pre-election Budget, please!
Business Standard

Down to the wire

Campaign journalism has its pitfalls

Topics
The Wire | Indian media | Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The retraction by The Wire of a string of reports on social media giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, pending an internal investigation, raises a raft of issues concerning campaign journalism. Founded in 2015 by three senior and well-known journalists, The Wire website positioned itself on a “truth to power” platform, and it has rapidly become a beacon of gutsy journalism at a time when most media houses, including established groups, have succumbed to increasing repression of the press and personal freedoms without much pushback. But by its nature, however, campaign journalism of the kind that The Wire practises runs the risk of being caught up in its own sense of righteousness. In these circumstances, journalistic rigour can be a casualty. This seems to have been the problem with the Meta stories.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on The Wire

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 23:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.