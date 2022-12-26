Down to the wire

Hopes that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would draw to a close anytime soon have been frustrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest statement that he is ready for negotiations but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks. The statement is disingenuous, given the maximalist position he has adopted vis-à-vis Ukraine with his February 24 invasion of the former Soviet republic. The fact that backroom talks between Kyiv and Moscow have come to nothing suggests that the two countries have no meeting point at the negotiating table. Taken together with Europe’s brisk arrangements to source oil and gas from non-Russian suppliers and the massive expansion of Nato’s armaments supply to Ukraine, mainly underwritten by the US, all point to a continuation of the slugfest. India, accordingly, needs to prepare for the collateral damage from a prolonged conflict.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 22:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU