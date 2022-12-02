Dreaming of Tiananmen

Over the past week, a lot of people around the world will have been thinking about the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989. The ongoing protests in the People’s Republic of China, sparked essentially by its draconian “Covid Zero” policy, do not approach the scale or nature of the 1989 protests. Nor are they either large or widespread enough to force the Chinese Communist Party to change course about anything it sees as fundamental to its rule. Yet they are in many ways of a different quality from localised protests in the past. Some former leaders of the 1989 student protests, who are now in exile in Taiwan or in the West, have noted that these are the first demonstrations in China that have explicitly referenced the liberal freedoms that the Tiananmen Square activists were fighting for.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 22:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU