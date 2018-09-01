Dress sense & sensibility

Tennis is considered one of the least sexist sports. The women’s game is given the same coverage as the men’s, and women are paid the same prize money as men.

Okay, there’s the long-standing controversy over whether women should play five sets as the men do in the Grand Slams; women says they’re ready to, it’s the authorities that are hesitating (and now, ironically, there is a debate whether men should pay five-setters). But this notion of equality is frequently shattered over the two issues that seem to bother conservatives around the world, from religious ...