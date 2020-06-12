Drinking wine through a straw

Intimations of challenges for the book publishing business started 10 days before the national lockdown. A publisher abruptly told an author that her book launch scheduled for that day stood cancelled because the office had decided to institute Covid-19 social distancing norms.

Having invited industry notables for a panel discussion, the author pointed out that it would be embarrassing to cancel at a few hours’ notice (a predicament that the entire country was to face not long afterwards). A bizarre sequence followed. The publishers agreed to allow the book launch to go ahead at ...