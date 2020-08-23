Driver's negligence can lead to owner's claim rejection

Astha Cement, a private limited company, owned a truck. It was insured with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance for the period March 30, 2010, to March 29, 2011. While on a trip on the night of December 29, 2010, the driver parked the truck outside a dhaba and went in for dinner. After finishing his meal, when he came out, he could not find the truck.

So, he lodged a first information report (FIR) with the police. The insurer was also intimated about the missing vehicle. The owners, Astha Cement (the insured), lodged a claim as the truck could not be traced. The insurer appointed an ...