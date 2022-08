Drivers of recovery

There is an apparent disconnect between market action in the past four weeks or so and the fundamentals. in most major economies have seen a recovery — the Nifty has gone up by over 10 per cent, for instance, during this period. Yet, the prognosis is not cheering. Based on the corporate results of Q1 (April-June), there have been more earnings downgrades than upgrades to the stocks constituting the broad NSE500. The consensus forecasts for the large companies in the Nifty 50 are also down. The rupee remains under pressure, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the policy rate and is expected to push it up further. Globally, the Ukraine war drags on, affecting global supply chains, triggering volatility in commodity prices. China has gone into repeated lockdowns this year, cutting growth rates to multi-decade lows. The US and the EU are suffering from high inflation and the world’s two biggest central banks have instituted tighter monetary policy and hiked policy rates. The global growth forecast is also being revised downwards.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor