Drones, the next business frontier

Indian entrepreneurs have excelled at frugal innovation: Their products and services deliver world-class functionality at rock-bottom prices. India’s businesses solve hard consumer problems using technology superbly and now define the global productivity frontier for mass services.

Mobile data networks, the BHIM app, e-commerce portals, and ride-sharing companies are excellent examples of how India is developing mass services to meet the needs of hundreds of millions of consumers. As a result, India has become the ideal laboratory for figuring out how to serve consumers in the ...