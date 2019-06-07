Drought scare

A series of reports published in this newspaper clearly indicates that nearly 40 per cent of the country is facing an acute paucity of pre-monsoon rain, causing severe water distress in scorching heat.

Though summer droughts of this kind are not uncommon, the extent and intensity of aridity witnessed this year are rare. The rain deficit has been as high as 48 per cent in the southern peninsula, especially Tamil Nadu and coastal Karnataka; nearly 30 per cent in western India, notably Gujarat and large parts of Maharashtra; 17 per cent in the Central region; and 12 per cent in the ...