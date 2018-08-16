Dual-class shareholding will take more time

Startups bear great promise for India, so they must be encouraged in as many ways as possible. Startup founders in India tend to be younger and more inexperienced compared to their counterparts in Silicon Valley, according to studies (qz.com and yourstory.com). The opinion on whether that is good or bad is divided.

Data on trends and facts on startups are ambiguous and packaged in egg shells. Hence one must strongly deploy experience and common sense. In my overall experience, most Indian founders are incredibly immature and inexperienced, in their understanding of governance and the ...