Dwijendra Tripathi: The Business history pioneer

The passing away of Dr Dwijendra Tripathi on September 5 has caused a grievous loss to management education and research in general and the as-yet nascent field of business history in particular. Tripathi was an early member of the faculty of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He joined in 1964 and remained there till his retirement in 1990.

He held many positions in the academic administration of the institute. But the true measure of his interest and contributions is the Kasturbhai Lalbhai Chair of Business History he graced. For a country with long tradition of ...